WWE RAW 9/23/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Regardless of how you feel about Triple H's usage of "long-term storytelling," I'd go as far to say that people enjoy variety. Even if a feud is, say, six months, it can feel exponentially shorter if the segments are varied, the stakes shift, and the promo material continuously escalates the tensions between all involved parties as time goes on. The best mic workers can begin to sound trite and uninspired when they are cutting the same, lengthy mid-card promos week-in and week-out, and even the most violent feud — even feuds inspired by vitriolic, real-life heat — can begin to fizzle out into nothing but the lukewarm radiations from the heater you broke out during these cold, autumn months.

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk's feud has fizzled out into hot shower levels of heat. Heating pad, perhaps. Nowhere near the inferno-level temperatures they once were at.

Perhaps hating on McIntyre and Punk again feels as overdone as the feud itself. However, I think it's really interesting — and we have not discussed this point in these opinion pieces before — just how overdone the war of words is. For nearly a year now, we have been subjected to this saga-adjacent McIntyre and Punk feud, but have only seen about a handful of segment types from them. Really! When was the last time McIntyre and Punk had a sanctioned match with anyone but each other? When was the last time we had a classic backstage brawl? When was the last time anybody has been brought into this feud as a serious figure, with actions that mattered, apart from Seth Rollins (come on, you think that staredown between McIntyre and Wade Barrett drastically altered the landscape of this feud)? Premium live events not included, this feud has consisted mainly of promo segments, and while Punk and McIntyre are some of the most authentic people on the microphone in WWE right now, there are only so many promos you can cut before they all start to sound the same. This feud would've benefited tremendously from just a throwaway match where Punk or McIntyre ran interference, or a legitimate backstage assault. Anything but another promo segment.

This is a problem with unoriginality. Just look at the other feuds on "Raw—" Sami Zayn and GUNTHER have had a handful of unique segments that included other faces (Ludwig Kaiser, you could even argue Bret Hart) as legitimate actors whose presence significantly impacted the progression of their storyline. Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman have had several backstage brawls, yes, but their backstage brawls have featured unique sequences and different endings. There doesn't seem to be a problem with booking unique, weekly events to keep a storyline fresh, so why is Punk and McIntyre — a feud that is so popular that it is being given the esteemed stipulation of Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood — relegated to the same promo, the same method of storytelling, week after week?

The problem is not with long-term storytelling. It is with senseless repetition.

Written by Angeline Phu