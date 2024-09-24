Tommy Dreamer Explains Why He Was 'Taken Aback' By This Week's WWE Raw

For several weeks, Tommy Dreamer believed WWE had been pumping the gas pedal on its flagship show of "WWE Raw." This week, though, the ECW legend feels it operated on cruise control. During the latest edition of "Busted Open After Dark," Dreamer admitted that he was "taken aback" by the "safe" pace of this week's "Raw," with the exception of the explosive main event that saw Jey Uso crowned as the new Intercontinental Champion.

"We had an amazing tag team match. We had an amazing main event. It's great wrestling, it's great storytelling. It's everything that you want in a three hour program, but I felt like it was, I keep saying safe, just because we have one more week to get to the big show [of WWE Bad Blood]. If it's poker, you're laying your cards out and you gotta see what you have in your hands, and you got to see what the table reads. And the table is the wide room just to get you where you want to go. A whole lot into it, especially with a title change. It was a lot. Right off the bat, I would give this show an eight out of ten."

With one more episode of "Raw" on deck before the 2024 WWE Bad Blood premium live event, Dreamer felt this week was more so aimed at continuing to set up the upcoming PLE card. This was the case throughout several segments of the show, beginning with Rhea Ripley revealing that Dominik Mysterio would be locked in a shark cage during her upcoming WWE Women's World Championship match. Elsewhere, Drew McIntyre responded to CM Punk's recent promo with a promo of his own ahead of their Hell in a Cell match. Additionally, Damian Priest reflected on his history with his respective Bad Blood opponent and former comrade Finn Balor.

