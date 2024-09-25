Tommy Dreamer Reacts To Recent WWE Raw Production Changes, Ponders Why

After a long period of status quo in WWE's production style under Vince McMahon, WWE has recently shown more willingness to shake things up, giving their product a revitalized look. There was evidence of this on the September 23 "WWE Raw," which Tommy Dreamer of "Busted Open Radio" couldn't help but notice.

"They keep doing different things, I would say, cinematically," Dreamer said. "When Kofi Kingston was about to make that hot tag, what did they do? The camera was right there. They gave you the point-of-view of the wrestler when his partner makes that tag. When Kofi hopped over the top rope, that cameraman was right there. These are all things with this new ownership and this new regime that's been going on. Their production's been off the charts." However, Dreamer was puzzled by a portion of the show where the audience lights were dimmed, only for the lights to come back on later for subsequent segments.

"I think they're experimenting for Netflix and where they're gonna go," Dreamer speculated. "It's interesting to watch because ... they're doing different things that remind me of trailers to movies ... I would like to say that the past six shows made you feel like you were on the edge of your seat. If you were on a roller coaster, if you were hanging on every word, the chaos just kept continuing. What's gonna happen next? You couldn't wait to get out of commercial break for all this stuff." More proof of WWE's new vision occurred during the September 20 "WWE SmackDown," with a cinematic showdown between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. The unique promo shot from Georgia Tech's football field drew glowing reviews from Bully Ray, Dreamer's co-host on "Busted Open."

