AEW's Tony Khan Addresses How He Uses Social Media

Tony Khan has remained an active user of social media since becoming the president of AEW in 2019, as he often uses "X" — formerly known as Twitter — to promote AEW's weekly programming, advertise matches or announce breaking news. However, Khan has also used social media to react to AEW criticism and poor ratings as well as throw shade towards his biggest competitor, WWE. Speaking on "WFAN Daily," Khan explained that he thinks social media is a great tool to gain an understanding of what his audience wants or explore his other professional venture with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.

Advertisement

"I think that it's great to stay in touch in terms of listening to the fans in every walk of life and I also think it's fun and there's a lot of fun, interesting stuff. And the positives of it definitely outweigh anything else. And I really love staying in touch with what the fans think. And that, I think, drives a lot of positive thinking ... even setting aside the AEW wrestling and just talking about the football side of it, over 35 years of my life watching football and watching how some of it has changed in the presentation, but so much is exactly the same."

Khan has recently addressed the reported backstage drama in AEW, stating that "every situation is its own unique thing." The company has reportedly seen multiple behind-the-scenes incidents over the years, such as CM Punk's altercation with Jack Perry in 2023 at All In or more recently Britt Baker's suspension this past August.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WFAN Daily" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.