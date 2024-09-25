AEW President Tony Khan Addresses Backstage Drama

AEW has made history across so many aspects of the professional wrestling sphere, from selling out arenas to being the first real competition to WWE since WCW in the '90s. The promotion, however, hasn't been without its internal difficulties, and AEW has often made headlines due to its backstage drama. From altercations behind-the-scenes known as "Brawl Out" and "Brawl In," taking place at AEW's All Out and All In events, respectively, involving CM Punk, to Punk's dramatic firing when AEW was in his hometown of Chicago, to smaller instances such as backstage drama within its women's division, AEW has been far from perfect. The company has even played up to the dramatics, making a decision to air CCTV footage of "Brawl In" between Punk and Jack Perry. AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on "WFAN Daily," and was asked about the backstage drama within his company.

Advertisement

"I think that it's important to remember that every situation is its own unique thing, and that's true in sports, and teams change, relationships change," Khan said. "I've had a lot of great relationships with wrestlers and players in sports that have changed, whether people still play for your team or not doesn't mean that you don't still like them. That's the most important nuanced thing to remember whether it's wrestling, or football or entertainment or any walk of life, because we're all professionals."

AEW is set to present it's Grand Slam special during "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision." The next big pay-per-view for Khan's company will take place on October 12, when WrestleDream invades Tacoma, Washington.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WFAN Daily" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.