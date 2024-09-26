Tommy Dreamer Discusses Potential Surprises For WWE NXT's CW Premiere

Next Tuesday, "WWE NXT" is gearing up for one of their biggest shows of the year, as they will be debuting on The CW after having been televised on USA Network for the past five years. Ethan Page will defend his NXT Championship against Trick Williams with CM Punk as the special guest referee. Former STARDOM sensation Giulia will challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship, and Wes Lee will enter battle with his former tag team parter Zachery Wentz in a Street Fight. In addition, it's possible "NXT" could be planning to feature some surprises on the show, and on "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer outlined who he believes could make a shocking appearance.

"Ricky [Starks] I don't know, would that be a cool surprise? It would be a cool surprise for that show ... I think Joe Hendry would be a nicer surprise to trump Ethan since he got screwed, kind of pay back all the people Ethan has screwed over. But again you have the moment with CM Punk and Joe Hendry. So I mean those are cool moments you can have at that show I think."

Dreamer also explained that he was impressed with the backstage promo between Punk and Page on the latest "NXT," but wishes their banter could've taken place in front of a live crowd due to how great their interaction was.

