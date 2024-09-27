AEW Star Ricochet Recounts Previous Plans To Quit WWE

Ricochet has done what Jon Moxley, Adam Copeland, and other former WWE stars have done and bet on himself by leaving WWE for AEW. In a new interview with former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho on "Talk Is Jericho," Ricochet said it would've happened a long time ago if not for former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

Advertisement

"[In 2022], I had actually went to Laurinaitis and was like, 'I think I want to quit,'" Ricochet said, claiming he would've rather wrestled for less money on the independent scene. According to Ricochet, many WWE stars felt similarly at the time, and so Ricochet used the meeting as an opportunity to vent his frustrations. "He was like, 'We're thinking about putting you in an Intercontinental Championship match. How do you feel about that? Is that something you're still interested in?'"

Ricochet initially felt that he didn't want the Intercontinental title match, but before he could answer, he was booked to face the champion.

"I did win it," Ricochet said, so he begrudgingly decided to work through the rest of his contract with WWE. "When contract season comes around, if I don't feel valued ... then I know it's ok to just walk." Ricochet's Intercontinental title reign ultimately ended at the hands of GUNTHER, who would go on to hold the belt for a record-shattering 666 days.

Advertisement

Ricochet's contract expired earlier this summer and the former NXT North American Champion was in AEW by late August, debuting as a surprise entrant in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In. Ricochet is currently in a feud with former rival Will Ospreay, who is currently the AEW International Champion. The two will face off for that title next week on the fifth anniversary episode of "AEW Dynamite."