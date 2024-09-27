AEW's Jeff Jarrett Says This Former WWE Star Would Be A 'Fantastic' Addition

There has been no shortage of WWE stars jumping ship to AEW in recent memory, with MVP being the latest to debut on "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" to challenge Prince Nana's position as Swerve Strickland's manager. There have been rumors within the professional wrestling sphere over the summer that MVP would be debuting for the promotion, accompanied by former Hurt Business members Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

Adding fuel to rumors, MVP's Totally Harmless Concept LLC recently filed for a trademark for "The Hurt Syndicate." WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jeff Jarrett said on an episode of his "My World" podcast that adding former WWE and TNA Champion Lashley into the mix in AEW would be "fantastic."

"Bobby, in his career, has come a long way, and it goes without saying, I was a huge fan of his going way back, the TNA days, we'll call it the Impact/Anthem days, and certainly today," Jarrett said. "But, man, he would be a fantastic addition, I'll say that. Super athletic, looks great, carries himself like a champion, and from bell to bell, he can get it done."

MVP and Lashley's WWE contracts expired over the summer, and their profiles were moved to the alumni section of the company's website. Lashley revealed he had to undergo surgery after a "freak accident" during a match in France. He said he wasn't supposed to be back for six months, but had his brace off and was working out after six weeks. Benjamin was let go by WWE in 2023 and has been working the independent scene, including appearances at West Coast Pro and Prestige.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.