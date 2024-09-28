WWE SmackDown 9/27/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The fact Randy Orton is the reasonable one in this storyline (as someone who grew up watching Orton back in his more wild days when he was also younger) is pretty funny to me overall, but this week, the man absolutely had a point. First of all, I'll always love this iteration of Orton who is absolutely loving life and what he's doing in the ring these days, and this version of him opening up any show sets a good tone for the rest of "SmackDown." Also, he made a ton of sense. He questioned why in the world Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes would be teaming with Roman Reigns, of all people, after all Reigns and the Bloodline have done not just to Rhodes, but to all of his friends on the blue brand, as well, Orton included. He brought out Rhodes to explain himself and honestly, Orton asked the question all of us were really thinking, and something that probably needed answered in a storyline sense.

I really liked the way Rhodes got Orton to understand his reasoning. He said he's standing in the ring with the "Legend Killer," and the legend of the rogue Bloodline has gotten so big, it's time for it to be killed, and he hoped that wouldn't be a problem for Orton. Orton was basically like, "Well, you got me there, works for me!" and shook Rhodes' hand, which is still fitting for the character he's portraying at this point in his career. But, the "Viper" persona isn't completely gone in Orton, however, with him slightly menacingly telling Rhodes it wouldn't be a problem at all, unless Rhodes "makes it a problem." That brought out Kevin Owens, who also of course needs an explanation from Rhodes more than anyone on the roster.

The other person I have to give a few props to in this opening segment was Solo Sikoa, which to be honest, I don't often do. Everything Sikoa said when he interrupted Owens made sense, as well. He said that Rhodes hasn't been able to defeat the Bloodline with Orton and Owens by his side, so of course he has to team with Reigns. That's something that was blatantly right in front of us, but something I know I at least hadn't thought about as deeply as maybe I should have. Of course, the only way to defeat the "rogue" Bloodline is to team up with someone who knows them a heck of a lot better, someone in their own, well, bloodline. So, while the main purpose of this segment was to further the tag team match at Bad Blood as well as the main event of "SmackDown," a lot of sense was made across the board, and I quite loved it.

Written by Daisy Ruth