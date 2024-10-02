AEW Star Ricochet Addresses Role In Which He Got Stuck In WWE

Ricochet told Chris Jericho that he understands that everyone has a role to play, but his role in WWE did not allow him to shine.

"I feel like I can go in a class of people who make other people look better than they are — and that's not to tear anybody down — it's just a specific talent that a lot of us have," Ricochet stated. "It's a gift and a curse at the same time, which is honestly fine, there's nothing wrong with that either, there's nothing wrong with each side. I just ... not the role I wanted to play."

Advertisement

Jericho asked Ricochet if there was anything he could've done differently during his time in WWE.

"Honestly, I don't know. I don't really know because you pitch your little ideas, you fight your battles, you do what you think what you can do. The things that I was doing or pitching or the promos that I was putting out, whatever I was doing obviously wasn't enough in their eyes. That's why I can't blame them, it's the business," added the new AEW star.

Since joining AEW, Riochet has been booked differently and made to seem important, evidenced by him facing old rival Will Ospreay at "AEW Dynamite's" fifth anniversary show.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Advertisement