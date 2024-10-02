AEW Star Ricochet Addresses Role In Which He Got Stuck In WWE
Despite having several singles championship runs while in WWE, Ricochet was not able to reach his full potential in the promotion after coming in as one of the industry's most exciting independent stars. Following his exit from WWE, Ricochet joined AEW, and he has recently spoken to AEW's Chris Jericho on his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast about feeling stagnant in WWE.
"From 'NXT' to when I got on the main roster and Paul Heyman was the head of creative at the time, and at that time I was in there with Samoa Joe, and I was in there with Randy [Orton], and I was in there with Seth [Rollins], and I was in there with [Bobby] Lashley, and I was in there with all these guys, and winning, I was like US Champ," Ricochet remembered. "Then the regime kinda changed a little bit, and then I felt like I got stuck in a role."
The former WWE United States Champion's WWE run began in 2018, first debuting in "WWE NXT" before being called up to the main roster a year later.
Ricochet on if he could've done things differently
Ricochet told Chris Jericho that he understands that everyone has a role to play, but his role in WWE did not allow him to shine.
"I feel like I can go in a class of people who make other people look better than they are — and that's not to tear anybody down — it's just a specific talent that a lot of us have," Ricochet stated. "It's a gift and a curse at the same time, which is honestly fine, there's nothing wrong with that either, there's nothing wrong with each side. I just ... not the role I wanted to play."
Jericho asked Ricochet if there was anything he could've done differently during his time in WWE.
"Honestly, I don't know. I don't really know because you pitch your little ideas, you fight your battles, you do what you think what you can do. The things that I was doing or pitching or the promos that I was putting out, whatever I was doing obviously wasn't enough in their eyes. That's why I can't blame them, it's the business," added the new AEW star.
Since joining AEW, Riochet has been booked differently and made to seem important, evidenced by him facing old rival Will Ospreay at "AEW Dynamite's" fifth anniversary show.
