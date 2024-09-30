Booker T Assesses The New Day's Run In WWE

A decade is a long time for any faction in wrestling to exist in harmony. But after 10 years of cereal slinging, trombone playing, and pancake throwing, WWE has been heavily hinting at The New Day's dissolution. On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T reflected on the team's incredible staying power.

"I think the New Day had a hell of a run," Booker said. "But you can't run with something like that forever. Especially after Big E fell out and they tried to keep it going, and they kept it going as long as they possibly could. ... The New Day was touted not to be around for very, very long. I'm serious. The way it started out was definitely not something that we were thinking would be lasting at all. And those guys pulled it together; they figured it out."

Xavier Woods, Big E, and Kofi Kingston assembled in 2014 and became one of the most decorated teams in WWE history. Employing the so-called "Freebird rule," different combinations of the trio have gone on to win tag team gold on 12 different occasions across WWE's various brands. However, the group suffered a major blow in 2022 when Ridge Holland broke Big E's neck with a botched belly-to-belly suplex outside the ring.

Big E's life-altering injury has limited him to sporadic, non-wrestling appearances, but Kingston and Woods have continued as a duo, until WWE briefly inserted newcomer Odyssey Jones into the picture. This led many to speculate that Jones would replace Big E as the team's official third member. However, Jones was abruptly cut loose in early September amid domestic violence allegations before WWE's plans for him could be fully realized.



