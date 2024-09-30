Nic Nemeth Addresses Idea Of WWE Prodigal Son Shane McMahon In AEW

Is Shane McMahon's involvement with AEW imminent, or just a pipe dream? Since the internet-breaking photo of McMahon meeting with Tony Khan in July, any further talks between the two have been kept quiet. However, McMahon stirred the pot again, taking a photo alongside AEW's EVPs, Matt and Nick Jackson, that was touted as a chance encounter, but it was enough to ramp up rumors once more. Pictures notwithstanding, former WWE talent Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, was asked on "Busted Open Radio" if he could envision McMahon becoming involved with AEW in some capacity, and he wouldn't rule it out.

"Without knowing anything, 100%," Nemeth said. "I really liked what he had to say on certain things. He always helped us out backstage for big pay-per-views, especially [Royal] Rumbles and different things. ... He has all these ideas, he has all these different things, but with a different perspective, a much younger perspective as we were getting from Vince — a trendier, hipper thing of like, 'Hey, here's where you can go in the future. ... The mind behind the scenes is something really positive for the wrestling business, and I would love to see him be involved."

Some believe McMahon never fully realized his creative potential within WWE, partly due to his father's unwillingness to relinquish control. However, "The Prodigal Son" reportedly had a big hand putting together the 2022 Royal Rumble, though his contributions were not well-received that night. He allegedly butted heads with his father over what was perceived as selfish booking, and McMahon was reportedly released from WWE as a result. His last appearance on WWE programming was at WrestleMania 39, where an impromptu match against The Miz ended abruptly when Shane tore his quad.

