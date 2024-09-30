Photo: Nikkita Lyons Makes In-Ring Return At WWE NXT Live Event

Nikkita Lyons unfortunately suffered another injury in February of this year, not too long after recovering from a torn ACL, leading to months away from action. Lyons notably updated fans not too long ago, revealing that she had successful surgery on her knee and even joked about the experience. Lyons' recovery has since progressed rapidly, as fans spotted her in action during a recent "NXT" house show at Davenport, Florida.

The "NXT" star has received multiple surgeries based on the aforementioned post. Back in March, Lyons spoke about going under the knife two months prior to an appearance on Booker T's "Hall of Fame" podcast. During the podcast episode, she noted that her recovery had been going smoothly and that she was grinding every day.

Interestingly, she claimed she was aiming to return by October, but noted that she had no concrete date in mind for her official in-ring comeback. Based on the pictures released of her house show match, Lyons is well on her way to return to television by "NXT's" next Premium Live Event, Halloween Havoc, rolls around next month.

Lyons also claimed that she was very focused on her recovery after picking up her latest injury, and refrained from spending too much time on social media to update anyone on her rehab. At the time, she also pointed out that she had been reporting to the WWE Performance Center almost daily to rehab, further noting that her experience there has always been great, and that it's allowed her to push herself to her limits.