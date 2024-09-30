MVP Calls Out 'Bad Business' He Sees In AEW

MVP appeared on last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," when Prince Nana was providing an update on Swerve Strickland's health following his Lights Out Steel Cage match with "Hangman" Adam Page at All Out. MVP blamed Nana for Strickland's failures, as he lost the AEW World Title to Bryan Danielson at All In, had his home burned down, and lost to Page within just three weeks. Since then, it's been rumored that MVP could be Strickland's new manager once he returns to the ring. This past weekend, Prince Nana took to social media to promote his own coffee business on National Coffee Day, which was met by a response by MVP, who once again called out Nana for not being focused on Strickland's well-being.

"But the man that burned down Swerve's house and put him out is still walking around safe and sound," he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Swerve deserves better. This is BAD business..."

It was reported earlier this month that former Hurt Business members Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin had been in contract negotiations with AEW, and have considered joining the company alongside MVP. On top of that, MVP teased their imminent debuts during his promo on "Dynamite," but it remains to be seen if they will show up on television.

After the Hurt Business disbanded, MVP found himself managing Omos, who hasn't been used much on WWE television in 2024. MVP then confirmed that he was leaving WWE at Josh Barnett's "Bloodsport XI" and challenged Barnett to a match this upcoming November at Bloodsport XII. MVP hasn't competed inside the ropes since 2022, when he participated in tag team action alongside Omos.