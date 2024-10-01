WWE Champ Gunther Shares Brutal Reaction To Ilja Dragunov's Injury

Though they haven't yet had a televised match on the main roster, WWE stars GUNTHER and Ilja Dragunov have been rivals for a long time, dating back to their days on the European independent wrestling scene. Unfortunately, Dragunov reportedly suffered a torn ACL during a house show match against GUNTHER over the weekend, which could keep him out of the ring for the next six to nine months. In response, the World Heavyweight Champion had some harsh words to share on X regarding his rival.

Advertisement

"Weak things break," GUNTHER wrote, sharing footage from "WWE Raw" that recapped Dragunov's injury.

Prior to the injury, Dragunov had not been involved in an active storyline on WWE TV. His most recent TV match took place on the September 9 edition of "WWE Raw," with Dragunov taking part in the Fatal Four-Way to determine a number-one contender to the WWE Intercontinental Championship — a match that Jey Uso won. A week before that, Dragunov defeated Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a Triple Threat to earn a spot in the four-way bout.

As for GUNTHER, he has been having a banner year, transitioning from a record-breaking reign with the Intercontinental Championship to quickly becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. However, since capturing that title at WWE SummerSlam, GUNTHER has defended it on a televised show just once, with a victory over Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin.

Advertisement

The champion is now engaged in a feud with Sami Zayn, and last night during "Raw," GUNTHER finally agreed to give Zayn a match with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Though WWE Bad Blood is set to take place this Saturday, it doesn't seem as though the match will happen quite yet.