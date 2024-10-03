Jeff Jarrett Defends Having This 'Show-Stealer' Match On AEW Dynamite Match, Not PPV

AEW star Jeff Jarrett has defended AEW President Tony Khan's decision to put on AEW Continental Champion Will Ospreay versus a recently-debuted Ricochet, a pair who have a storied history in the ring, on "AEW Dynamite's" fifth-anniversary show on Wednesday.

Jarrett said on an episode of his "My World" podcast that the seeds were being planted for this match immediately following Ricochet's debut in the Casino Gauntlet match. He also said he has seen the feedback from wrestling fans wanting to be "armchair quarterbacks."

"Who's to say it's not going to be a pay-per-view match? Once the dominoes started falling and the realization that this is on the five-year anniversary show, which is a crazy big deal. Doing a five-year anniversary ... that's 260 episodes if I did the quick math, it's a huge deal," Jarrett said. "When you have that type of milestone, you better bring a big match, and in a lot of ways, once I connected the two dots, I said, 'Okay. There is your marquee main event for the five-year anniversary.' I'm going to say this match, there's going to be more, but it's the match carrying the show at this point. It will make this five-year anniversary memorable."

The long-awaited match between Ospreay and Ricochet opened the fifth-anniversary edition of "Dynamite," but the match ended in a disqualification after Konosuke Takeshita attacked Ospreay. The show also saw Britt Baker compete in her hometown against Serena Deeb, while AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson successfully defended his title against AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, where both belts were on the line for the first 20 minutes of the match.

