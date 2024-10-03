Cody Rhodes Opens Up About Highly-Praised WWE Segment With Roman Reigns

Following the decision to partner together against The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns presented the WWE Universe with a segment unlike any other the following week. In a cinematic promo, Rhodes and Reigns met in the middle of Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, which happens to be close to "The American Nightmare's" hometown of Marietta, as well as the field where the "Original Tribal Chief" used to play football. The segment was intense and delivered well, ending with Reigns giving Rhodes his word that he'll put their personal differences aside in order to work as a tag team. Speaking with "Undisputed," Rhodes revealed that Reigns and himself didn't speak to each other before the highly acclaimed segment, and praised Paul Heyman, Jeremy Borash, and Rob Fee for their help in putting the promo together.

Advertisement

"I wish people could have been there on the ground, to see how real our business can get. Never spoke, just stood on opposite sides of the field and walked towards each other, neither with knowledge of what the other would say and just going straight through ... Hats off to Mr. Heyman, JB, and Rob Fee for putting it in such a stylized manner, reminded me of when World Class [Championship Wrestling] used to have credits roll after."

Bad Blood will mark the first time Reigns will step back inside the ring since losing to Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, and being relieved of his Undisputed WWE Championship. Despite agreeing to work with each other this Saturday, it remains to be seen if Reigns will keep his word and backup Rhodes in order to overcome The Bloodline.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Undisputed" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.