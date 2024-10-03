Tommy Dreamer Thinks This WWE Raw Match Elevated Both Performers

The September 30 "WWE Raw" concluded with a colossal collision of humanity, as Braun Strowman bested Bronson Reed in a brutal "Last Monster Standing" match. Tommy Dreamer of "Busted Open Radio" was among those who were completely gripped by the carnage, noting that even with a clear winner emerging, both men came out looking strong.

"That Braun Strowman/Bronson Reed match delivered," Dreamer said. "This match was a spectacle. It was a car crash. ... It's so different from back in the day of Andre the Giant vs. Big John Studd when the whole thing was to slam the other guy. They just added so many different, cool elements." Dreamer went on to praise the conditioning of both men, pointing out how difficult it is for larger wrestlers to continue at a breakneck pace without getting winded. "They never took the pedal off," Dreamer said. "They never looked slow, they never looked lumbering. ... Love the match, love the finish, love the plunder."

The match also featured a ring-break spot and the surprise return of Seth Rollins, who caused Reed to lose with a curb stomp on the steps. Rollins and Reed appear ready to reignite their feud that was paused when Rollins took time to recuperate from injury. Unfortunately, however, while one wrestler returned from injury, another may have sustained one. Many viewers noticed Strowman limping and laboring during the match, and it's believed he may have sustained an injury, perhaps to the groin. So far there have been no official updates from WWE regarding Strowman's condition. If Strowman does end up sidelined with an injury, it certainly wouldn't be the first time. "The Monster Among Men" has suffered a litany of setbacks throughout his career, including a serious neck injury that required spinal fusion.

