Bron Breakker Discusses Relationship With WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker

In October 2023, "WWE NXT" and "AEW Dynamite" went head-to-head, with the former ending its broadcast with a surprise appearance that saw WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker chokeslam Bron Breakker. While recently speaking with "WKDQ 99.5," Breakker opened up about the backstage events that followed their on-screen encounter, which included the beginning of a friendly relationship.

"We sat and we talked for a long time after that show," Breakker recalled. "He just gave me a lot of great advice, and it started a bit of a relationship with him and I. Since then, every time I see him in the building or when he comes around, I always go up and we have conversation. Undertaker is the best. He's great. It's just an absolute honor for me to even be in that position with him, with such a legend. It was an incredible night. So that's the night I'll never forget. That'll probably be some sort of poster or picture that's on my wall for forever. Surreal moment between me and him. I just am so thankful I got to be a part of it. He's awesome. Love that dude."

Earlier this year, The Undertaker heaped praise for Breakker, specifically for his personality as well as his physical attributes. Moreover, Undertaker believes the former Intercontinental Champion has the "it" factor.

Four months after his faceoff with The Undertaker on "NXT," Breakker was officially called-up to WWE's main roster, initially signing to the "WWE SmackDown" brand. In the 2024 WWE Draft, however, Breakker was then selected to join "WWE Raw," where he currently finds himself circulating near the newly crowned Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso.

