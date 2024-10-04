AEW's Mercedes Mone Describes Being Moved By This Part Of Mr. McMahon Netflix Series

AEW's Mercedes Mone is the latest high-profile figure in pro wrestling to give their thoughts on the "Mr. McMahon" docuseries, released on Netflix in September. In a new edition of her digital magazine, Moné Mag, the AEW TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion went into how she felt about the emotional fifth episode surrounding McMahon's relationship with his son Shane.

"The portion where I think many of us were trying to figure out was Vince's relationship with Shane," Mone wrote. "It seemed like a generational cycle, watching Vince's relationship with his own father. I could see a young man in Shane who just wanted to make his Dad proud, as Vince seemed to be with his own father. To see Shane's passion for that, as well as his passion for wrestling, moved me."

Mone believes that Shane has "unfinished business" with professional wrestling following the documentary. With McMahon having reportedly met with AEW President Tony Khan and recently been photographed with AEW EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, Mone said she hopes "The Prodigal Son" is AEW-bound.

"I'm here for it, and I'm sure our roster is too," Mone wrote. "Regardless, it just seems like Shane belongs in the wrestling business. I admit if he doesn't come back to wrestling, it will make me sad for him. I know what it's like to be removed from what you love and how sad it made me. I imagine he feels the same way."

Khan has been clear that Shane is welcome in AEW, though there is still no concrete proof that the former McMahon family scion is set to join the rival promotion.