Nic Nemeth Loves The Anticipation Of This AEW Storyline

On this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," Jon Moxley revealed that the conflict between he and Bryan Danielson was much bigger than himself. Moxley also noted that the recent attacks on Danielson were being carried out because he "has to." Naturally, this fueled speculation that there may be a figure above Moxley, such as a Shane McMahon, giving orders to Moxley and company (PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, & Marina Shafir) behind the scenes. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth weighed in on this ongoing storyline and the speculations surrounding it.

"Moxley is constantly saying things that you could tell he's reading some intellectual books. Over the last year, every time he's saying something, it's like deep seated," Nemeth said. "You don't know what he's referring to, but lately, it seems like when he says 'It's bigger than this, it's bigger than me,' there's something else here. Especially 'I would have ended you a long time ago, but it's not about me. It's something bigger,' it leads everyone to speculate."

"The first thing everyone, I was reading online, is going for — is Shane McMahon involved? Is there some split in the company? That's a fun thing to say. Maybe. No matter what the case, again, I love when there's that anticipation of we don't know. There's something there and it is with the top guys in the business."

The war between Danielson and Moxley began at AEW All Out, with the latter choking out the former with a plastic bag, while PAC held back a visibly distraught Wheeler Yuta. At "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Moxley earned an AEW World Championship match against Danielson by defeating Darby Allin. Now, many fans believe that Shane McMahon, son of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, could be siding with Moxley following his recent encounters with AEW President Tony Khan and AEW EVPs The Young Bucks.

