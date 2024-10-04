WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Weighs In On Vince McMahon Netflix Series

Since the release of "Mr. McMahon" on Netflix last month, there has understandably been a great deal of discussion surrounding Vince McMahon and the quality of his character. Though Rob Van Dam declined to participate in the Netflix docuseries, the wrestler revealed during a recent episode of "1 Of A Kind" that he did watch all six episodes.

"I really enjoyed it. I thought they did a great job," Van Dam said. "It was awesome learning and just going through the history of what we all loved, growing up on [the] WWF. And then, of course, seeing how I'm interjected into the timeline there is always fascinating."

While Van Dam isn't featured in the docuseries, the former WWE and ECW star said he enjoyed getting a look at "the whole, big enchilada" and thinking about his place in it all. While many viewers have come away from "Mr. McMahon" with a largely negative impression of the former WWE CEO, Van Dam doesn't feel as though the documentary was too harsh.

"I didn't think it made Vince look bad — a little bit at the end," Van Dam continued. "Through the whole thing, it was like a roller coaster, you know? A controversy and then he slides out of it, and he's on top."

Though McMahon's story isn't finished yet, he is currently the subject of a federal investigation regarding allegations of sex trafficking and assault. Additionally, there is a civil case pending against McMahon from one of his accusers. As things stand now, Van Dam maintains a positive perception of his former boss.

"Hearing Vince, most of what he said — just like always, I admire his intelligence," Van Dam stated. "I've always felt that way and I still did, watching this."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "1 Of A Kind" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.