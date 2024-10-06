Booker T Discusses Shelton Benjamin In AEW, Prospects Of Hurt Business Rebuild

One of the biggest crowd reactions on "AEW Dynamite's" five-year anniversary was for former WWE star Shelton Benjamin, seen backstage with an also recently-debuted MVP, who has been handing out business cards labeled "Hurt Syndicate," a rumored new faction in AEW. Former WWE Champion Bobbly Lashley is also rumored to be "All Elite," furthering speculation that the three men will be reuniting. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Benjamin's debut for AEW on an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, and said MVP, Shelton, and Lashley are "his guys."

"I want to see those guys come up. I don't want to see anybody out in the cold," the "WWE NXT" commentator said. "I'm glad that Tony Khan pulled the trigger, got them all in to continue the Hurt Syndicate, whatever they're going to call themselves. I like it. I like it a lot."

When it comes to who exactly the potential faction could feud with in the company, host Brad Gilmore said that it could be interesting, as Benjamin, Lashley, and MVP are all bigger guys, compared to much of the AEW roster. He asked Booker T if he thought they should feud with anyone to start out, or just run rampant, beating other stars down. The Hall of Famer said he didn't see that happening.

"I don't see AEW having a team that's just going to run rough shot like the nWo," he said. "That's because it's a lot of egos in the that company. Just say for instance, the Hurt Syndicate feuding with the Young Bucks. That's not going to happen, the Young Bucks, they got stroke... they're not just going to be run over or anything like that."

