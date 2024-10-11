WWE's Jade Cargill Recalls Having A 'Lack Of Direction' In AEW

WWE's Jade Cargill is tired of answering questions about AEW, as she'd rather focus on her present and future as opposed to what came before. However, Tony Khan's promotion launched her wrestling career, and her very first match was on an episode of "AEW Dynamite." Cargill opened up about the sink-or-swim experience during an interview with "HOT 97," explaining that she was thrown into the deep end without any guidance.

Advertisement

"I didn't really have direction. I didn't know how a heel was supposed to act. I was just myself," Cargill recalled. The WWE Women's Tag Champion added that she eventually found lots of people who were willing to help her, including CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, who continue to share advice and guidance. Bryan Danielson has also been credited for helping Cargill progress during her AEW run.

Cargill's AEW in-ring debut wasn't just any match either, as she was immediately thrust into a high-profile feud involving Rhodes, Red Velvet, and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. However, it seems that the company was happy with her performances, as she went on to have a record-setting AEW TBS Championship run while also working alongside some helpful veterans. That said, Paul "Triple H" Levesque implied that Cargill wasn't trained properly in AEW before arriving in WWE, which is why her in-ring debut was delayed for several months.

Advertisement

Cargill has discussed her appreciation for Punk in the past, noting that he's always provided her with honest feedback. She's also named people who've made her feel comfortable in WWE, including Punk and Rhodes, as well as top executives like Levesque and Nick Khan.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hot 97" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.