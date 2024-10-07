Former WWE Star Ryback Weighs In On Drew McIntyre's Injuries After HIAC With CM Punk

The Hell in a Cell match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre this past Saturday at WWE Bad Blood was a Hell in a Cell match many people were hoping for, full of animosity and, especially, blood. While both men got color, the blood was most noticeable on McIntyre, who was accidentally opened up after Punk hit him with a toolbox, and could be seen gushing blood throughout the match.

Advertisement

Though the moment was an accident, some had thoughts on McIntyre's blow to the head, including a former rival of Punk's in Ryback. Taking to X on Sunday afternoon, the former WWE star stated that he had "never done this or anything close to this to any of my opponents." Without naming Punk, Ryback went on to call "whoever did this" to McIntyre "beyond reckless and very dangerous to work with."

I've never done this or anything close to this to any of my opponents. I would say whoever did this to him is beyond reckless and very dangerous to work with. https://t.co/lb1VsR7uW2 — RYBACK (@Ryback) October 6, 2024

Ryback's remarks towards Punk will surprise no one familiar with their history, as Punk was vocal in his claims that Ryback injured him during their 2012 and 2013 feuds when he made his infamous appearance on "The Art of Wrestling with Colt Cabana" back in 2014. Bad vibes has continued to exist between the two since then, with Ryback taking shots at Punk over social media, while also disputing some of Punk's version of events, including when Punk claimed Ryback told him he was "dumb as f**k" when Punk confronted Ryback over injuring him backstage.

Advertisement

At least so far, McIntyre appears to not be that upset over his wound, which ultimately required 16 stitches to the head in order to close. Rather, McIntyre is probably more down about the result of the match, which saw Punk score the victory, giving him two wins to McIntyre's one, and effectively making Punk the victor in their year long rivalry.