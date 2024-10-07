Spoiler: Big Return (And Name Change) Scheduled For WWE Raw Tapings Tonight

After a few weeks of short video teasers on "WWE Raw," a tag team that has been on the shelf for quite some time is set to return to the red brand Monday night. According to Fightful Select, Erik and Ivar will be returning to television during Monday's "Raw" tapings, though they will no longer be known as "The Viking Raiders." The outlet reported they will be known as their former name — The War Raiders. Fightful also reports that a top contender tournament for the World Tag Team Championships will be held, and the War Raiders will be involved, initially facing Alpha Academy.

Over the last two weeks on "Raw," a video showing mysterious ruins foreshadowing the tag team's return was aired. Social media users translated the ruins from the oldest form of the runic alphabet, figuring out they spelled "WAR." Both Erik and Ivar had been missing from WWE due to injuries. While working on "WWE NXT," Ivar announced he suffered a legitimate injury that put his career in jeopardy. It was later revealed by a doctor on X (formerly Twitter) that Ivar had undergone surgery on his spine in May. Ivar previously underwent double neck fusion surgery back in 2020. Erik underwent neck fusion surgery in September 2023. The pair last fought beside each other on an episode of "WWE Main Event" in 2023.

