WWE Announces Two Segments For This Week's NXT

"WWE NXT" is on the road once again this week following the developmental brand's debut on The CW, and is also up against "AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday" due to the MLB playoffs. The company is attempting to draw in viewers with main roster stars and exciting segment announcements for the St. Louis show, and two more were announced on "NXT's" X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday.

Advertisement

NXT Champion Trick Williams will address the crowd after his win against Ethan Page last week in Chicago. The crowd will also hear from NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and a recently returned Cora Jade after the latter returned during the champion's match against Giulia.

WWE had previously announced that rookie Je'Von Evans will take on St. Louis native Randy Orton at the show, which will be "The Viper's" first televised match in "NXT." Two more main roster stars, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, will team up with Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan in six-woman tag team action, to take on Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx.

Advertisement

Two title matches will also take place on Tuesday, including the NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer defending against A-Town Down Under's Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, in the latter team's return to "NXT." The North American Championship will also be on the line when Oba Femi defends against Tony D'Angelo. Hip hop star Sexyy Red will also return to "NXT" on Tuesday, who previously hosted NXT Battleground and appeared on the show before the premium live event.