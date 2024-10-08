Bully Ray Points To Spot In WWE Bad Blood Main Event That Hooked Him Good

The conclusion of WWE Bad Blood saw the returns of Jimmy Uso and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes get punched by former friend Kevin Owens in a confrontation caught by fans. The main event saw Rhodes team up with nemesis Roman Reigns against the Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, which was also surprising, as Rhodes walked away unscathed from the "Original Tribal Chief."

On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray addressed a moment within the main event that had him "hooked" by WWE production. The spot occurred after Reigns and Rhodes initially couldn't agree on who would start the match, with Reigns out of the ring since losing at WrestleMania 40.

"There was a spot in the match that they had the hook in my mouth so damn good, and it's because of amazing camera work and [an] amazing production shot they did," Bully Ray said. "Do you guys remember that moment in the match when Cody went to tag Roman and it looked like Roman jumped off the apron? I was like, 'Oh my god,' and then I realized that the heels had pulled him off the apron. In that moment in time, the WWE did an amazing job of making me believe for one second that Roman had screwed over Cody."

Rhodes and Reigns defeated Sikoa and Fatu, though Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga attempted to interfere, which brought out Uso to come to the aid of Reigns. Reigns stared down Rhodes following the match before giving him back his championship and doubled back to the ring with Uso at his side to rescue Rhodes from a Bloodline beatdown.

