Backstage Update On WWE Star Bron Breakker's Creative Direction

After he lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Jey Uso a few weeks ago, there were plenty of questions regarding what would happen next for Bron Breakker. Would he seek to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship from Uso, or would he perhaps attempt to move up and become a contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship? Some thought the latter would be Breakker's direction last week on "Raw," when he seemed to bury the hatchet with Uso, but that changed this week when Breakker attacked Uso following his win over Xavier Woods, with Breakker also laying out Kofi Kingston and Woods in the process.

On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer talked about Breakker's creative direction, and seemed to imply there had been a change after the tease of Breakker turning face last week. Meltzer stated that last night's "Raw" indicated that the face turn had been put on hold, and instead Breakker and Uso would be tangling again with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. Though he couldn't confirm it, Meltzer is "under the impression" that a rematch between the two will take place at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel PLE on November 2.

A Breakker vs. Uso match would, at this time, be the third match announced for Crown Jewel, joining Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER and Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax in matches to determine the first ever WWE and WWE Women's Crown Jewel Champions in history. If Breakker is to get his rematch, however, he'll have to go through at least Kingston beforehand, as the two are scheduled to face off next Monday on "Raw" coming off Breakker's post-match attack.

