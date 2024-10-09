Eric Bischoff Explains How WWE Is 'Knocking On A New Door' With Bad Blood HIAC Match

The match getting the most praise from WWE Bad Blood was the Hell in a Cell Match that put Drew McIntyre and CM Punk's feud inside the structure, which left Punk selling his injuries on "WWE Raw" and McIntyre needing 16 staples.

Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff talked about the match during his review of the premium live event on his "83 Weeks" podcast. He initially thought the match started slow, but was hooked by the end when Punk's hand was raised. Bischoff said that while it took him a bit to get into the match, he loved the story and the set-up.

"Drew is unbelievable. The drama, the pacing, it just allowed you to start feeling what he was feeling, or portraying he was feeling," Bischoff said. "He did it so effectively, you just get sucked into the drama. Oftentimes people talk about the story in the match, and I've come to learn because of social media, 'story' means a million different things to people. But, the story, the drama, and you could sum it all up just to say one word: emotion. I get excited when I see evolution in the way the property the way the product is presented and I'm seeing like f****** Stephen Spielberg-level s*** going on underneath our nose."

Bischoff said the blood felt "natural" because the wrestlers "gigged" at the right time. He was impressed by the match's production, comparing it to a movie, and also mentioned the video featuring Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan to promote Morgan's title match was a film-type production.

"When you start to see film type of production in wrestling, you know you're knocking on the door of an entirely new level," Bischoff said.

