Bully Ray Explains Why He Wanted 'A Bit More' From First Two-Hour WWE Raw

"WWE Raw" was two hours long for the first time since 2012, and the show saw the fallout from Bad Blood. Seth Rollins cut a promo on the show, CM Punk sold his injuries following a brutal match with Drew McIntyre inside a Hell in a Cell, and the main event saw Sami Zayn try and best Gunther once again, this time for the World Heavyweight Championship. WWE attempted to pack a lot into two hours of the show, but some fans felt like they wanted more.

One of those people included WWE Hall of Famer and "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray, who said that he felt like he wanted a "little bit more." He doesn't think he would have ever felt that way under the final years of the Vince McMahon creative regime.

"But under Hunter's creative regime, I felt like I wanted a little bit more last night. I guess that's a good thing," Bully Ray said. "I felt like two hours wasn't enough for 'Raw' last night. I'm sure as the show goes on week to week, they're going to find a way to reposition the show so that it's all killer, no filler, and that we're only getting the real good stories and great matches that 'Raw' has to offer."

Ray said that he was worried when he saw the 10-woman tag team match, because of the lack of time left in the show before the main event. He was fearful "Raw" was going back to a "giant shmozz," in his words, where every woman would get one spot before the finish. The match had a commercial break, and the babyfaces, including Lyra Valkyria and Natalya, scored the win.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio"