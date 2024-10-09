WWE NXT Star Surprises Lyra Valkyria Backstage On Raw Before Main Event Tapings

For the last several months on "Raw," Lyra Valkyria has found herself a target of the Pure Fusion Collection, feuding with the trio of Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Sonya Deville, while receiving support from the likes of Natalya, Zelina Vega, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter. But this past Monday night, prior to a ten woman tag team match, Valkyria got another boost, thanks to an unexpected visit from an old friend.

A video posted on Instagram showed Valkyria getting ready for the match in the women's locker room, only to be surprised by former "NXT" alley Tatum Paxley, who emerged from underneath a locker room bench. The very excited Paxley informed the shellshocked Valkyria that she had left her honeymoon early in order to see Valkyria wrestle, and in the process had gotten a booking on "WWE Main Event" against Sol Ruca. Paxley wished Valkyria luck and asked her to watch her match with Ruca later before scurrying off, while Valkyria remained in disbelief.

Paxley and Valkyria's history goes back to the end of 2023, when Paxley began stalking Valkyria, then NXT Women's Champion. Paxley would soon begin interfering in Valkyria's matches, much to the latter's annoyance, and the two later formed a brief alliance before Paxley turned on Valkyria after she lost the NXT Women's Championship in April. Despite that, the two would later make amends after Valkyria returned to "NXT" in September, helping Paxley defeat TNA star Rosemary and Wendy Choo.

Ultimately, Paxley's surprise appearance at "Raw" may have been the fuel Valkyria needed, as she, Natalya, Vega, Chance, and Carter emerged victorious over Pure Fusion Collection, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Meanwhile, Paxley's match with Ruca is scheduled to air this Thursday.