Oklahoma SAC Asks Legislature To Consider Changing Rule Over Which It Warned AEW

In December 2023, controversy arose when the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission issued a warning towards AEW following tapings of "Dynamite," "Rampage," and Ring of Honor in Oklahoma City on December 20. The warning was issued due to Nyla Rose working the tapings, which violated a 2021 Oklahoma law regarding transgender athletes competing against cisgender athletes. This led to criticism against the OSAC for their actions and an outpouring of support towards Rose.

Nearly a year later, it appears OSAC may be having some second thoughts over the matter. OKC Fox 25 reports that an OSAC meeting in July occurred to discuss changing the rule that prohibits intergender wrestling, a move stemming from the warning AEW received. A decision wasn't reached in July, leading to OSAC reconvening again earlier this week to discuss the matter. Once again, no decision was reached, with OSAC instead voting to approve asking a legislature to determine the issue at a later hearing.

OSAC's reason for not coming to a decision on the matter appears to be due to conflicting opinions regarding the 2021 against transgender athletes. Some members of OSAC believe a potential rule change would violate the law, while others argued it wouldn't apply to pro wrestling. A similar argument was made by independent wrestler Logan Knight, who believes wrestling should be exempt because it isn't a real sport.

No details were provided on when the legislative hearing will take place to settle the matter, and neither AEW nor Rose have commented on the situation. Rose was last in action on "Dynamite: Title Tuesday," where she competed in a four way match to determine the next challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship, which was won by Willow Nightingale.