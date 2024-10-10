Tommy Dreamer Is Confused By This Star's Actions On WWE Raw

Bron Breakker is a rising star in WWE, getting called up to the main roster earlier this year and capturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn in early August. After losing that title several weeks ago to Jey Uso, Breakker was being positioned as a babyface, but that seemed to change with his actions this past Monday on "WWE Raw."

Speaking about this week's show and Breakker's place on it, "Busted Open After Dark" host Tommy Dreamer expressed his frustration with the booking. The former WWE and ECW star stated that he was confused by Breakker showing up to spear Jey Uso and The New Day following Uso's successful title defense.

"What about last week, when you made me really start to care about Bron Breakker?" Dreamer asked. "I understand that there's maybe still meat on those bones, but he went and put the guy over. If it was just a ruse, cool, but you don't need the spear on Xavier Woods. That totally got me confused."

According to Dreamer, Breakker could have become one of the top babyfaces in the company, but those waters have now been muddied. Any time a wrestling company continually changes directions with a popular performer, it's going to hurt their momentum, and Dreamer is worried that might occur with Breakker.

"I always say our audience is the best test — fans will stop caring for your wrestlers," Dreamer continued. "I was going on social media ... and people were like, 'Does 'Raw' seem forced? Are they mixing way too many things together?'"

Monday's show was the first "Raw" with the new two-hour format, which will stick around through the end of this year. Dreamer felt that the company was stuck in a difficult position and felt they had to combine storylines to fit as many people on the show as possible, causing the changes to Breakker's creative direction.

