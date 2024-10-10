Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Felt 'So Bad' For Bayley & Nia Jax After WWE Bad Blood

While CM Punk's Hell in a Cell victory over Drew McIntyre, and The Rock's return following Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeating Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa at WWE Bad Blood stole the headlines, plenty of other stuff happened on the show too. This included Nia Jax successfully defending the WWE Women's Championship against Bayley, in a bout that featured controversy in the form of Tiffany Stratton seemingly coming out to cash in Money in the Bank on her friend Jax, only for it to lead to Jax's victory.

Advertisement

As a fan of Bayley, both as a performer and as a person, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was really looking forward to Bayley and Jax's bout. Unfortunately, though he felt Bayley's fire picked up as the match went along, Bischoff revealed on "83 Weeks" that he ended the match feeling bad for both performers, largely brought on by one spot in the match and an inexplicable production decision in the aftermath.

"[In] the latter half of the match, there was a goofy set up in the corner that was supposed to be some kind of a version of an inverted 360, upside down, off the top rope hurricanrana or something, I don't know what it was," Bischoff said. "But it was a botch. And here's the one flag I'm going to throw on this show, this is what's going to keep it from being a 9.9 on a scale of 1 to 10. They call for a freaking replay. That spot looked so bad that I felt empathy for both Nia and Bayley. I actually felt empathy."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription