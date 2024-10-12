Tommy Dreamer Thinks This Star Leaves WrestleDream With AEW's International Title

One of the most anticipated AEW WrestleDream matches is the AEW International Championship match between the champion Will Ospreay, Ricochet, and Konosuke Takeshita. Furthermore, it seems that ECW legend Tommy Dreamer has made up his mind on who he thinks will leave the Tacoma Dome with the title.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer stated that there will be a shock in this match as a new champion will be crowned. "I would like to say, and I feels he needs it the most, we have a new champion...Takeshita walks out with the championship," Dreamer said. He then explained why it's the right move. "It's a better story, we could then head towards Ospreay/Ricochet with some more 'umph' to it, and maybe then Ospreay or Ricochet goes towards the world title. If Bryan Danielson leaves, who's going to fill that void of top guy in the company? I think Will Ospreay has been geared for that."

Dreamer rounded off by saying that the on-going drama with the Don Callis Family could determine the outcome of the match given that Callis revealed on the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite" that he sent Takeshita to beat up Ospreay and Ricochet after their match on October 2. Ospreay already holds a victory over Takeshita this year, beating him in his full-time AEW debut at Revolution in March, while Ricochet has remained undefeated since debuting at All In London in August. As for Takeshita, he originally had his sights set on dethroning AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, but after the recent reports that claimed Takeshita is in line for a major push, perhaps Dreamer will be right in his prediction.

