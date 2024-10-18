Jeff Jarrett Names Favorite AEW Matches He's Been Involved In

In addition to his role as Director of Business Development, Jeff Jarrett also works for All Elite Wrestling as an in-ring performer, with his most recent match taking form under a Lumberjack Strap stipulation on "AEW Collision." During a recent episode of "My World" podcast, Jarrett recalled two of his favorite AEW matches, one of which is the aforementioned against "Hangman" Adam Page.

"The Owen match that I had back in Chicago with Hangman, I enjoyed that, but the strap match and the intensity of it and our chemistry and where the rivalry stood [makes it a favorite]," Jarrett said.

In looking back further into his AEW match catalog, Jarrett pointed toward another unique stipulation, namely a Concession Stand Brawl against current ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe. "The first one that really jumped off the page was the Concession Stand Brawl in Chicago, me and [Mark] Briscoe in a single. We fought all over. It performed, I'll say, phenomenally well in the ratings. Obviously I was a heel that night, which I feel so at home at. It was one of those nights that it just click, click, click, click, and we had a couple of run-ins at the end. Karen [Jarrett] was up there and she was in disguise. The whole group was involved and layered up. It just clicked."

The Concession Stand Brawl in reference occurred on the June 21, 2023 episode of "AEW Dynamite," with Briscoe emerging victorious after Jarrett ate a superkick from Penta El Zero Miedo and a roll-up from Briscoe.

