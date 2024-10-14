Dave Meltzer Assesses Timelines For Upcoming WWE Matchups

WWE is wasting no time in getting ready for the final few months of 2024, which will feature premium live events like Crown Jewel and Survivor Series, plus the return of Saturday Night's Main Event. Among all of that will be its weekly features, "WWE Raw" "WWE NXT" and "WWE SmackDown," and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer broke down some of the biggest upcoming matches in WWE, and where they could potentially take place.

"Raw" fans could potentially see two huge matches in the next few weeks, with one of them having the potential to be included on the Crown Jewel card in Saudi Arabia. The match that will definitely happen on TV is Jey Uso defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker, who's been out for revenge since Uso took the IC title on September 23. The match that could potentially sneak its way onto the November 2 event is Seth Rollins versus Bronson Reed. The former World Heavyweight Champion was written off of TV to rehab nagging injuries in August, with Reed taking Rollins out of action with a series of Tsunamis. While that match has the potential to be on a PLE, it is current set to air on TV.

Speaking of Saudi Arabia, Goldberg's return at WWE Bad Blood 2024 had a number of fans believing that he would come out of retirement to wrestle GUNTHER; However, GUNTHER will face Cody Rhodes for the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship instead. Despite the showdown between the two men at Bad Blood, Meltzer noted that a match isn't being worked on for either Survivor Series later this year, or WrestleMania 41 in April 2025. With that said, Meltzer did mention that the WrestleMania card has not been put together quite yet, but WWE usually begins structuring it around this time of year.