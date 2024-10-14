Rikishi Explains Cryptic Message About Praying For Son, WWE Star Jimmy Uso

Back in September, there was briefly some concern regarding WWE star Jimmy Uso, after his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, suddenly took to social media to ask fans to "stay prayed for my boy." Said speculation was quickly shut down, however, when reports emerged that Uso was fine after WWE officials contacted him, leading to Rikishi receiving criticism from some fans online for causing a stir.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of his "Off the Top Rope" podcast, Rikishi addressed both his tweet and the reaction to it. The WWE Hall of Famer took a defensive stance, insisting that he was merely doing what any other father in his position would have done.

"God forbid I even say anything on social media," Rikishi said. "Everybody thought that Jimmy was in the hospital. All I said was just 'Send a prayer for my son.' That's it, as any father would give any son... I got so much [flak] for just [being] a father trying to send some prayers for his boy and then boom!"

Uso returned to WWE last weekend at Bad Blood, assisting Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in defeating Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, continuing the Bloodline Civil War. Rikishi views his son's return as God answering his earlier prayers.

Advertisement

"I've seen the highlights...all I was really listening to was the fans," Rikishi said. "That damn building erupted. It just erupted. So that type of feeling and that type of sound, let's go back three years ago, it's almost when Solo Sikoa came in for Roman. Then here it is. So I'm watching this, and as a proud father, come on. I'm always gonna talk about my kids out there on social media. So yeah, it was a big night."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Top Rope" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription