Adam Pearce Recalls Facing Former WWE Star In HS Football

During his near twenty years as a pro wrestler, "WWE Raw" General Manager and backstage producer Adam Pearce had plenty of success, including being the face of the NWA as NWA World Heavyweight Champion five times between 2007 and 2012. While Pearce faced many notable opponents during that period, his greatest rival was arguably none other than former WWE star turned AEW star/producer Colt Cabana, whom defeated Pearce to win the title in March 2011.

During an interview with "Chaotic Sports Goods," Pearce talked about his series of matches with Cabana and the great chemistry the two have. Of course, Pearce believes that chemistry was forged pretty easily, as he and Cabana knew each other long before they ever crossed paths in a wrestling ring.

"We had an advantage too," Pearce said. "He went to Deerfield High School, which is about, I don't know, twenty minutes from where I grew up. And we actually played each other, played against each other in football every year in high school. So he started training at the Steel Domain that Ace Steel opened in 97. So 'Hey, here's this kid. I know of him from Deerfield High.' So we were wrestling each other when he first started.

"He was on his very first road trip, so I was a part of that. So we had like a natural chemistry and comradery before we even locked up to have these matches. And then ten, fifteen years down the line, we're doing something, I was...it was like old hat, you know what I mean? And he was one that I had a natural chemistry with. We didn't have to plan a whole lot."

