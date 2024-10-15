Rikishi Would Have Liked To See A Different Betrayal At WWE Bad Blood 2024

The biggest headline to come out of WWE Bad Blood was not shown on the broadcast, but rather captured by fans and posted to social media. Fans weren't exactly shocked when Kevin Owens turned heel on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, as the pair's relationship had been strained for weeks following Rhodes teaming with Roman Reigns at the premium live event. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi said on his "Off the Top" podcast that he had yet to see the footage of Owens' turn, but assumed the turn was "great." However, in his mind, the legend had a different idea.

"I would've thought, and this is just my weird mind, I'm always thinking when people go left, I'll go right. During that time, it damn sure would've been nice if Cody turned on Roman," Rikishi explained. "You got two big babyfaces there. Cody's been that babyface since Roman's been gone, and then to be able to come back together, I see [those] little highlight videos they put up of Roman's entrance. He puts out that aura. He puts out that vibe, like you can almost feel it coming through the TV how over this guy is, and this is once a guy that people hated his guts."

Rikishi said he was certain the Rhodes turn was going to happen right then, especially because the building "erupted" for Reigns, in his opinion. He said he thinks that Rhodes comes off arrogant during his promos on TV, but did say that Rhodes is actually a nice guy. Reigns are Rhodes are not likely to cross paths in the coming weeks, as the champion is set to face World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at Crown Jewel.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Off the Top" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.