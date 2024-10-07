Roman Reigns Puts WWE Universe On Notice After Win At Bad Blood 2024

This past Saturday at WWE Bad Blood, Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in tag team action — with some assistance from Jimmy Uso, who made his long-awaited return. On Monday, the "Original Tribal Chief" took to social media to share a photo of himself from Saturday night, while also sending a simple but clear message to the WWE Universe: "We're just getting started."

Bad Blood marked Reigns' first in-ring appearance since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, and despite his next match being uncertain, Reigns is scheduled to appear on every "WWE Smackdown" from October 11 to November 22. WWE's next PLE will be Crown Jewel on November 2, an event Reigns has been featured on for the past three consecutive years.

Uso wasn't the only surprise appearance at the end of Bad Blood on Saturday, as The Rock made his return following Reigns and Rhodes' victory over The Bloodline. However, "The Great One" didn't have any words to close the show, instead choosing to save his words for social media, as he posted a video immediately following Bad Blood — and even then, he just said he'll explain how he's feeling when he's ready.

