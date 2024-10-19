WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson Recalls 'Humbling' Moment With CM Punk

CM Punk may be helping out at "WWE NXT," but he's still asking WWE Hall of Famers for help with his own game. Multiple WWE legends were on hand for the recently relaunched Bad Blood premium live event in Atlanta, Georgia, for what appeared to be something of a reunion. One of those legends was WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, who was seen in the crowd alongside former tag team partner Tully Blanchard, and even referred to as The Brainbusters on commentary. Anderson was also seen posing for a photo alongside Blanchard, Punk, and "Diamond" Dallas Page in a picture posted to the latter's social media. On his "Arn" podcast, Anderson said that it was "cool" to be at the event, and he had a nice interaction with Punk following his brutal Hell in a Cell match against Drew McIntyre.

"The fact that he actually wanted our opinion of what we thought. For a guy in his position, that was very humbling," Anderson said. "There's much to learn about the generation before you. I know I learn something every day. So, the fact that he actually thought it had merit, it was very humbling. I'm very appreciative that he looks at the business the way that he does. Just pretty much the overall mentality of the company is just refreshing to see."

Punk came out victorious at Bad Blood with all the WWE legends in attendance. He and McIntyre had been locked in a months-long feud following Punk's Royal Rumble injury, with Punk winning the war against McIntyre 2-1 — having also picked up a win in a strap match at WWE Bash in Berlin — before taking some time off.

