WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 10/15/2024

After a two week vacation travelling across the United States, WWE's developmental talent returned to homebase at the company's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, for the October 15 episode of "NXT." While the roster was back in familiar territory, did the fans who flocked to The CW to watch the brand's first two weeks on its new network stick around for week three?

According to Wrestlenomics, the October 15 episode averaged a total of 639,000 viewers, a drop of 27% from the previous episode that was bolstered by the appearances of Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair. The drop off in viewership sees this week's show 17% below the four week trailing average, which includes the last two weeks of the show's run on the USA Network, and is down by 1% compared to the same month in 2023, despite having the benefit of being on network television.

The key 18-49 demographic also took a dive as well; "NXT" earned a 0.18 number, down 25% from the October 8 episode, and 18% compared to the trailing four weeks. According to The Programming Insider, 0.18 wasn't enough for "NXT" to crack the top 10 for prime time telecasts in the demographic for Tuesday night, coming in at 11th place. When excluding cable shows and only including network television, the show ranked in eighth place out of the ten shows that aired in the prime time hours on network TV, according to TVSeriesFinale.com. However, "NXT" had the lowest average viewership for all shows that aired on network television for the night.

Fans who tuned in for the whole show saw Stephanie Vaquer's first televised "WWE NXT" match, the return of the Halloween Havoc wheel, and Ethan Page become the number one contender for Trick Williams' NXT Championship, with that match taking place at Halloween Havoc on October 27.