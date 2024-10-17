AEW Reportedly Wants International Championship Match After Social Media Hoax

While AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita was front and center on "AEW Dynamite" last night for a segment with fellow members of the Don Callis Family, for a while on Wednesday fans thought he might be stepping in the ring. Earlier in the day, a graphic emerged claiming that Takeshita would be defending the title on "Dynamite" against CMLL star Mascara Dorada. However, it later emerged that the graphic was none other than a well made hoax created by a fan, leaving the match as none other than wishful thinking.

It may have also will the match out of fantasy and into existence. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer discussed the fake graphic and revealed that AEW was aware of its existence. He also stated the graphic has inspired those within AEW to try and make the match happen, with it being said that AEW officials "love the idea of the match." Despite that, Meltzer expressed skepticism that a match between Takeshita and Dorada in AEW was imminent.

AEW fans are familiar with Dorada, who appeared on episodes of "AEW Rampage" and "AEW Dynamite" back in January and February of this year. However, Dorada hasn't wrestled in the United States since, after he was one of the many CMLL luchadores who had their visas canceled in late February. Dorada wasn't among the luchadores reported to have their visa issues resolved in April, and it's unknown whether he is able to work in the US. A match between Takeshita and Dorada would be possible in CMLL, though it's unclear if that is in the cards.

Takeshita is scheduled to defend the AEW International Championship for the first time this weekend at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, going one on one against TNA star Josh Alexander.