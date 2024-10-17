Video: ROH Star Accepts Ricochet's Open Challenge For AEW Collision

Last night on "AEW Dynamite," recent company addition Ricochet laid out an open challenge for the next episode of "AEW Collision," which is set to be taped tonight before airing on Saturday. In a video posted to AEW's social media after the show, Ring of Honor star AR Fox revealed that he intends to accept Ricochet's challenge.

Advertisement

Ricochet and Fox have a history that dates all the way back to 2010, when the two first met for a match in Combat Zone Wrestling. The pair also shared the ring numerous times in Pro Wrestling Guerilla, as well as facing each other in a memorable match on "Lucha Underground." The upcoming bout will be the first time that the two face off since 2017, not long before Ricochet debuted in WWE.

Fox signed with AEW in 2022 after spending more than a decade working in various independent promotions. Last year, there was a report stating that Fox had "heat" with AEW officials after it was realized he was unable to work the first AEW All In, which took place in London, England. Since then, Fox has continued making occasional appearances on both AEW and ROH programming.

Advertisement

As for Ricochet, the former WWE United States Champion debuted in AEW at All In 2024, making a surprise appearance in the Casino Gauntlet match. Since signing with the promotion, Ricochet has picked up several wins on TV; however, he also wrestled a draw against Will Ospreay and came up short in the three-way for the AEW International Championship last weekend at AEW WrestleDream.