Kevin Owens Says He Doesn't Know When He'll Return To WWE After Attack On Cody Rhodes

Kevin Owens isn't sure if and when he will return to WWE following Randy Orton "choosing" Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, after Owens turned heel on Rhodes following Bad Blood. Earlier in the week, Owens posted a video and said he was giving WWE until "WWE SmackDown" to air another video, or he'd post it on social media himself. Owens didn't wait, however, and posted a video to his X account addressing various issues. The "Prize Fighter" appears sitting in his car, wearing a Dusty Rhodes t-shirt. He started off by mentioning he's been with WWE for over 10 years.

"I've had a lot of ups and downs over those 10 years, but I don't things have ever felt as bad as they do right now," he said. "Because for WWE officials to tell me to stay home and not come to work, not come to 'SmackDown' where I belong, because of what I did to Cody Rhodes after Bad Blood is just so unfair and ridiculous."

Owens also addressed Orton, who he believes turned on him in favor of Rhodes and who called out Owens in the wake of Owens attacking Orton on "SmackDown."

"You can let people say whatever they want about me, 'Kevin Owens turns on all his friends,' it doesn't matter, I would have never done that to you. Ever. I thought what we had was different. Dude, I just can't believe you picked Cody Rhodes over me and I gotta be honest with everybody, with everything that's happening right now, between the disrespect shown to me by WWE and Randy breaking my trust like that, I really don't know if or when I can come back."

The storyline appears to be playing will real-life speculation about Owens' contract status, which has been heating up in recent weeks.