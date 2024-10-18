Dave Meltzer Assesses Reports On Kevin Owens' WWE Contract Status

The internet popularized the idea of the "smart" wrestling fan — those who claim, rightly or wrongly, to know the inner workings of the industry. And for many years it's been fun for these fans to munch from the proverbial popcorn bucket while they wait to see where their favorite stars end up. Another such moment is approaching, with Kevin Owens' contract set to expire sometime in early 2025. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed what he's heard about Owens' situation.

Advertisement

"There are a lot of different stories going around," Meltzer said. "There are reports that he's close to signing, or hasn't signed, [or] could go to AEW in January when his deal is up. I do know that multiple people in wrestling have said dating back to Bash in Berlin that they believed he's signed but it's being kept quiet, but that's wrestling rumors that we haven't been able to directly confirm. ... whatever the story is, he wants it secretive for now."

Owens has previously expressed appreciation for WWE, where he's worked since 2014. The fact that Owens is currently feuding with WWE's top star, Cody Rhodes, does lend credence to his re-signing, whether it's happened already or not. Wrestling companies are sometimes reluctant to insert talent into high-profile programs if they might leave soon, although it's not entirely unheard of. Drew McIntyre was positioned in a top spot at WrestleMania 40 before he inked his new deal, and Bryan Danielson reportedly worked matches on handshake agreements in AEW. Owens has been open about the friends he's made in WWE, and his enthusiasm for working with them, particularly Sami Zayn, who re-upped with WWE in January 2022.

Advertisement