Randy Orton Sends A Message To Kevin Owens From Across The Pond At WWE Manchester Show

"The Viper" may currently not be on American soil, but he sent a message to Kevin Owens loud and clear following his former friend and tag team partner attacking him recently on "WWE SmackDown." Randy Orton is performing on WWE's European tour, but was taken down backstage on the blue brand after hitting Owens while trying to keep him and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes apart, following Owens' heel turn on Rhodes after Bad Blood. Orton sent his own message regarding Owens' attack in a video that was posted to WWE's UK X account on Wednesday.

"Hey, Owens. Once I get back to the States, once I get back across the pond, I'm coming for you and I'm whipping your a**. You got one coming," Orton said in the video, filmed during his entrance as he was heading down the ramp to the ring for a match.

Owens attempted to explain himself and why he turned heel on Rhodes, who teamed with Roman Reigns at Bad Blood, on "SmackDown," interrupting a women's tag team match, but was stopped by security and Orton. Following the confrontation in the ring, Owens attacked Orton later in the night, despite Orton telling Rhodes "he could fix" things. "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis and security were able to get Owens off Orton, but "The Legend Killer" was left laying. Owens posted a video Wednesday, saying he provided WWE with another video explanation that he hoped would air on "WWE Raw" on Monday, but it didn't. He gave the company a deadline of Friday to release the video, or he will himself on social media.

