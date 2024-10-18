WWE Advertising Wyatt Sicks Lanterns For Purchase In Online Store

Fans of The Wyatt Sicks and the late Bray Wyatt looking to own a piece of replica merchandise from the stable can do so just in time for Halloween on WWE Shop. The website is now selling a replica metal lantern, just like the one carried to the ring by Uncle Howdy, emblazoned with the Wyatt Sicks logo. The officially licensed lantern is $34.99. WWE Shop also sells various other pieces of Wyatt Sicks merchandise, like hoodies, multiple t-shirt designs, and even a replica Uncle Howdy mask.

Advertisement

"They call you sick, so sick is what you'll be," the lantern's description on website reads. "Be a beacon in the darkness and light the way for the fireflies by making space in your WWE gear collection for this Wyatt Sicks Replica Lantern. It features a distinct Wyatt Sicks logo on the front and top carrying handle, so everyone will notice your ominous presence when you exclaim 'we're here!' before the light goes out."

The Wyatt Sicks, comprised of Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas as Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross were last seen on TV on "WWE Raw's" September 9 episode when they took on American Made's Julius and Brutus Creed, Ivy Nile, and Chad Gable in a Street Fight. The spooky stable picked up the victory, and haven't been seen on TV in the ring since. They have wrestled on two house shows against American Made since, both at the end of September. Their presence has been felt on the red brand, however, with video interruptions teasing the stable during The Miz's match against R-Truth, after the tag team broke up on September 30 and Miz appeared to align with Karrion Kross and The Final Testament.

Advertisement